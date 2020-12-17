The regular, but way early, El Dorado Springs Christmas parade got cancelled because of Covid concerns but it just didn’t feel like Christmas to Justin Swager without a parade so he organized one for Saturday, Dec. 12.

He told the Sun he doesn’t take credit for the parade – the groups and the public made it happen. He said, “It was for the town. It was for the kids.” He said, “I’m super satisfied.”

He said he counted 27 units in the parade, but a couple more jumped in. Justin is thrilled with the participation by the groups and by the public. The motorcycles was just one entry and that was probably 25 or 35.He’s already been asked to do one next year.

About the parade, he said, “I was pretty excited. I wasn’t expecting that good a turnout crowd-wise.

“Next year I’m going to have a float contest. There will be a $5 entry fee. First place $50 cash. Second place a gift certificate to Station 3. I think 3rd place will get a turkey.”