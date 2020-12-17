EHLERS RUN FAMILY BUSINESS -The Ehlers Family bought their variety store from Frank Haynes in 1995 who had purchased it from Tom Grayson in 1971.

David Ehlers said he believed that Covid- 19 made people appreciate the goods and services available at Ehlers Variety in El Dorado Springs. He said the local store was probably more welcoming and comforting that some of the bigger stores. “They appreciated someone being able to help them.”

He said the they weren’t affected very much with shortages that impacted other stores because they tried to stay ahead. “We may have picked up some customers, but mostly people just looked to us because we are local. We’ve stayed steady where some others have dropped off. I think everyone knows that the more you shop locally, the more tax dollars stay in your area.” Pictured are (from left) David Ehlers, Khrystel Ehlers, Lola Ehlers, Kathy Bradley, Danita Ehlers and Isaac Ehlers.

BIG ITEMS NOT SO EASY TO COME-BY -Small business and the pandemic is rough because you can’t supply merchandise and parts and things. The customer base exists here, but you can’t sell what you don’t have according to Rusty Norval speaking on behalf of Norval-Schwalm Appliance/Furniture LLC.

He said, “It makes it rough because all your property taxes and stuff and come due at the first of the year. You rely on Christmas to bring in revenue and if you can’t get product you can’t sell it.”

“We’ve been waiting essentially for six months for anything to come in. We have a truck coming in this week. Plenty of people have placed orders and some have even paid for their orders. It all goes back to March and the shutdowns.”

“At the first of the year I thought we would really do good. I thought we would break even. I really thought this would be the year we turn that corner, but it didn’t happen. It probably has set us back two years. That is a conservative guess.”

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing and crossing our fingers that next year will more than compensate, but that depends on how the country turns.”

“Bills keep coming whether the money does or not,” he said.