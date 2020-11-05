The annual El Dorado Springs Christmas parade is Saturday, Nov. 21. With the theme of angels among us, the parade will Celebrate our Healthcare Heroes.
Parade line-up is at 1:30 followed by the parade at 3. The lighting ceremony follows in Park. The holiday Ex-po in the Park Community Building is from 10 – 3.
All groups organizations and individual are invited to participate.
Please call the Chamber of Commerce and/or fill out the form on Page 10 and help the community celebrate Christmas in the El Dorado Springs traditional way.
Deadline is Friday, Nov.13.
Facebook Comments