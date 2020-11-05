The Sun heard Covid news from the school late Monday and called Superintendent Heath Oates for an update. Supt. Oates said the school was in the process of calling parents to inform them the High School will be in Condition Yellow through the end of the week (and maybe into next week.)

“We have over 100 students in quarantine. Now we have declared Condition Yellow through the end of this week. We are still calling parents right now.”

Q. What do you do under Condition Yellow?

“Students do not attend classes. They can do primary instruction online. Plus students may still come by appointment to their classroom for an assignment that they have to do at school. We can have outdoor band practice with everybody spaced out. They can have choir practice outdoors. If a student has an Ag lab or an Ag project that they have to do, they can still come in small groups but they have to socially distance.”

Q. And the football team can still practice?

“They can still practice, and we can play our game.”

Q. Any teachers sick?

“I can’t answer that question. We do have a lot of students and staff with the virus. As of right now, we are approaching double digit positive cases in the district. We are certainly above our highest number so far. Our previous high was 86. Right now we are at 155.”

Q. How are the Middle School and Elementary?

“Middle School has reached the number where we have a mask mandate although we are still on green status with them. We are requiring them to wear masks while at school. The Elementary School is doing so well that nothing has to change for them.”