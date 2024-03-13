The El Dorado Springs Fire Department, with mutual aid from Nevada Fire, Olympia Fire, Walker Fire and Stockton Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of Thompson in El Dorado Springs to a reported structure fire. Two trucks and 40 plus firefighters responded. Crews were on scene for six hours. No injuries were reported.

The 38,000 sq. ft building, usually referred to as the Dunbrooke building or the Old Shirt Factory building is owned by the City of El Dorado Springs. City Manager Bruce Rogers said that it appeared that someone broke into the building an started a fire close to where the bathrooms are.

Rogers said that just recently someone had expressed interest in the building.