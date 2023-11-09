The El Dorado Springs City Council approved a $9,439,566 budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 beginning Oct. 1 2023. The main discussion of the evening was over pay increases. There was a 3% cost of living increase included in the budget and the discussion was about increasing the pay increase. The discussion at the last council meeting included an 11% increase , but the council settled on 6%.

All council members were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Julie Savinske and Nathan Murrell presiding. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present as was City Clerk Kandi Rotert. Several City employees were also present.

The council adopted on the first and second reading an ordinance amending appropriations in all funds for the City; adopted on the first and second reading of an ordinance adopting a comprehensive budget for fiscal year 23-24 and an ordinance to authorize the city clerk to apply for federal financial assistance on behalf of the city and to execute any contract (s) resulting from such application for any grants between the city of El dorado Springs and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission providing for capital, operating and/or marketing assistance, comprised of federal funds to expended for commission-approved transit projects.

Rogers said that the grant for the pool will be very competitive. The city has submitted a plan and is looking for people in the community to make pledges toward the project. He said that community support is very important to the project. He said he thought the state would make a recommendation by the first of the year.

The Christmas Lighting Ceremony is Monday, Nov. 20.

Before the official opening of the city council meeting, El Dorado Springs Police Chief Jarrod Schierek offered a prayer.