You are invited to the celebration of the 97th birthday of Miss Luella Phipps from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov 18, in the Fellowship Hall at the Church of God Holiness, 1607 S. Park St., El Dorado Springs. Luncheon will at begin at 1 p.m.

Miss Phipps requests no gifts please. Your presence is all she requests.

If you are Miss Phipps’ former students, she would love to see you again.