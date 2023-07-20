Mayor Pro-Tem Nathan Murrell led the council members in prayer before the regular meeting on Monday, July 17.

The council approved the engagement of Linda Brewer Smith and Paula Newman to perform at the 2023 Picnic on July 20 or $50 each: Ron Alumbaugh to announce at the Picnic for $1,100 and Rick Braggs (MB Systems) to provide sound and lighting for $5,000.

They also appointed Josh Horn, Alvin Reasoner, Scott Roe and Jerry Baldwin as members of the El Dorado Springs Planning Commission each for a four-year term

The council appointed Rick Bogart as a member of the El Dorado Springs Board of Adjustments for a five-year term.

There was a discussion about funding the new police station and fire station.

Councilman Allen Hicks asked if the Picnic was bringing everything they said they would?

Present for the meeting were council members Hicks, Gabby Kinnett and Nathan Murrell, City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.