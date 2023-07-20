After five years, Stan Benton, owner and manager of Pappy’s Restaurant on Hwy. 32 in El Dorado Springs has decided to close its doors.

The restaurant was Stan’s dream; a way to continue his father’s desire to own a restaurant and go to culinary school.

“It was something to do in his honor,” Stan said it also honored his father-in-law Marvin Rosbrugh.

In the navy Stan’s dad was known as Pappy. He was a chief commissary man.

Stan picked El Dorado Springs because his wife, Mary Beth Rosbrugh is from El Dorado Springs. He said he wanted to build something that was a credit to the community, something the community could be proud of.

Pappy’s opened in August of 2018. Stan said, “The first year was good. Then covid hit and for to two years we struggled.”

Stan said that outside of not being able to get and keep any quality help, health issues with family members is a big factor in Pappy’s closing.

Stan said, “I want to thank the community. Sometimes these things work and sometimes they don’t.”