The El Dorado Springs City Council held their tax rate hearing on Monday, Aug 29. The council voted to set the tax rate at .10866 which is only slightly higher than last year for a projected revenue of $357,733.

They set the next council meeting for Monday, Sept. 19.

All council members were present; Glenda Baker, Jim Luster, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Corey Gayman. Also present were City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.