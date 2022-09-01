Cedar County Memorial Hospital CEO Terry Nichols addressed what he called “community rumors” about recent hires at the hospital. He said the rumor was he was bringing in all of his own people that he has worked with before and firing local people.

Nichols said the since June 7, he has hired 17 people. Locally, 9 from El Dorado Springs, one from Nevada, one from Walker, one from Harwood and one from Hermitage.

He has also hired Heather Johnson, who moved with her family from Kentucky, to be Nichols’ executive assistant and Angie Nations, someone he has worked with before, to head up HR.

All board members were present at the Aug 23 meeting; Judy Renn, Michelle LaRoux, David Bozarth, Katie McGee and Marvin Manring presiding.

Nichols said that the hospital is always recruiting and currently interviewing specialists.

The board voted to leave the property tax the same at .1523.

Nichols said he was planning community meetings for September.