Pool hours are 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Daily pool fee is $3. Remember, rafts, innertubes and beachballs are not permitted at the pool.

The first session of swimming lessons will be July 5-15 and the second session from July 18-29. Lesson prices are $20 for 1st child and $10 per each additional sibling. Toddler lessons (Birth-3 years) will be July 25-29 from 5-6 p.m. at a cost of $10 per toddler. Parents must get in the water during toddler lessons.

To sign up for lessons and purchase pool passes just stop by the pool during open hours.

Tuesday night swimming starts Tuesday, July 5 from 6-8 p.m. (season passes accepted for night swim).

Pool Parties can be booked at the pool anytime or you can contact them on the El Dorado Springs Swimming Pool Facebook page.