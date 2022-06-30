Ty Gaither, the Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney announce that on June 16, 2022, Justin Crume pled guilty to two felony counts of Assault.

The charges involved an incident that occurred at the Stockton Football Field wherein a student and coach were assaulted by the defendant.

Sentencing for Justin Crume was June 23, 2022 in front of Vernon County Judge, the Honorable Judge Brandon Fisher.

Ty Gaither Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney