The City of El Dorado Springs will consider an application for conditional use permit to allow pet grooming in highway businesses on conditional use basis at 1305 S. Hwy 32 (old Woods building) and 1307 S. Hwy 32 (old Shopko building.)

A conditional use permit (CUP) is a type of land use permit granted by local government authorities. It allows for the use of a property in a way that is not typically allowed by the zoning regulations or the land use plan for that area. CUPs are typically granted.