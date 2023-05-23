During the first executive session of the May 11. 2023 R-II School board meeting the board voted to: approve Jay Martin as Middle School Principal; approve Michele Leonard as process Coordinator; approve the hiring of Traci Adams as Speech Pathology Assistant; approve the hiring of Brooke Norval as Elementary teacher; approve the hiring of Sasha Winder as elementary teacher; approve the hiring of Kate Barger a MS Girls Basketball Coach: approve the hiring of Jamie Barnes as Track Coach and approve the recommendation to hire all Extra Duty staff on the attached list. The board also accepted the resignation of Jay Martin as Vo-Ag Teacher and Cross Country Coach and accepted the resignation of Kate Barger as MS Track Coach.

Current Extra Duty staff

Amy Ford – FFA; Kristal Swopes – DECA and Senior Cass Sponsor; Ashley Rogers FBLA and Junior Class Sponsor; MagaDelena Gordon – FCCLA and HS School Student Council; Darrin Griffin – Quiz Bowl Asst. and PDC Chairperson; Donald McCorkendal – Quiz Bowl Head; Nicholas Vick – Band Director and MS Band; Grace Rhodes – Elementary Music; Amber Francis HS/MS Yearbook; Melanie Steward – MS Student Council; Tandi Leonard Speech/ Debate and Drama; Michelle Leroux – NHS; Beau Swopes – A+ Coordinator and Stephanie Lame – Color guard.

All members were present: Board President Josh Floyd, Mike Schmitt, R.J. Kinnett, Nathan Murray, Justin Jacobs, Craig Carpenter and Mark Burley.

After approving the agenda, the board elected Mark Burley as School Board Vice-President.

The board approved the bid from Paul Miller Construction to build the new bus barn for $366,140.46.

The Board approved board goals for the salary schedule initial Salary Schedule and approve the 23-24 Career Ladder plan and the Hazard Mitigation.