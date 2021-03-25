The Cedar County Commissioners met with the Board to discuss the sale of the Cedar County Health Complex in Stockton, owned by Cedar County Memorial Hospital.

Presiding Commissioner Marlon Collins reviewed the process that will follow once the hospital has secured a realtor and interested buyer. The Board will send a resolution, along with the contract to the County Commission. The commission approves the resolution and appoints an agent to sign on the sale of the property. The proceeds of the sale of the Stockton building belong to the hospital.