Authorities in Cedar County have made significant strides in a recent theft case involving two stolen trailers valued at over $25,000. Matthew Richards and Christopher Michael Hon have been arrested in connection with the theft, which occurred on May 19, 2024, at 9300 South 425 Road in El Dorado Springs, Cedar County, Missouri.

Deputy Clay Jeffries of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office filed probable cause statements outlining the details of the crime and the subsequent arrests.

According to Deputy Jeffries, two stolen trailers were recovered in neighboring St. Clair County on June 5, 2024. Lieutenant Kevin Lowe and Deputy Jeffries were present during the recovery and spoke with individuals, whose identities are protected under Miranda rights. These individuals implicated both Matthew Richards and Christopher Michael Hon in the theft. They revealed that Richards had used Hon’s truck to steal the trailers and confessed to assisting in painting one of the stolen trailers.

Further investigation led to the arrests of Richards and Hon. Both suspects confessed to their involvement in the theft during interviews conducted by law enforcement officers. Richards admitted to helping transport one of the stolen trailers to a property in St. Clair County, where it was painted blue. He claimed he planned to live in the stolen trailer as he was homeless and needed a place to stay. Similarly, Hon confessed to aiding in the transportation and concealment of the stolen property.

The probable cause statements also noted Hon’s prior criminal history, including a previous conviction for burglary in 2013, raising concerns about the potential danger posed by the defendants to the community.

Both Richards and Hon are currently being held at the St. Clair County jail on warrants related to the theft case. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the matter.

The arrests of Richards and Hon mark significant progress in solving the theft case and provide a sense of relief to the victim and the community at large. Authorities urge anyone with information related to this case to contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

The diligent efforts of law enforcement in Cedar County have led to the apprehension of the suspects, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community.