Will this never end? Last week my headline was Council approves Picnic entertainment, water increase. It should have said WASTE WATER or SEWAGE.

We’re half-way through June, or should I say half past June. My mother told me once that she was going to write a book with the title Half Past June. It is up for grabs if anyone wants it.

So, this Sunday is Father’s Day. My father has been gone for 38 years. I have a lot of memories of my Dad, but the ones that rally stand out are the ones when we loaded up the station wagon and headed out for two-week’s vacation. One year, we took Hwy. 71 north. I remember we went through Wisconsin and drove within just a few miles of the Canadian border. Then we turned around and drove back to Louisiana. Mostly we went east to Mobile where my Aunt, my father’s sister, lived. They had a little cabin on Dauphine Island and that was always the highlight of the trip.

I remember my Dad mowing the lawn, building cages for rabbits that we got for Easter and enclosures for chickens and ducks we also got for Easter. I remember the rabbits eventually died, chickens disappeared and we gave the ducks away.

He was a WWII vet, a Mason and a Shriner. His profession was Industrial Photographer. I believe he had a good, happy life. If he didn’t, he never let on. KSL