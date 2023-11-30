CEDAR COUNTY, MO. – A man suffered an injury to his lower back after he was shot during a robbery in his home in Cedar County.

Additionally, the probable cause statement said that two children, ages two and five, were in the home in bed at the time of the robbery, although they were unharmed.

At least four of the bullets struck the bed the children were on. A woman who was shielding the children from the gunfire on the bed was also unharmed.

Colt Bromley of Collins, Missouri has been charged with 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree burglary, and armed criminal action after allegedly breaking into a home and firing around 20 rounds, striking a man in the back on Nov. 19.

Cedar County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a warrant for Bromley’s arrest and took him into custody on November 20. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29 for a bond reduction hearing. He remains in the Cedar County Jail without bond.

by: Emilee Kuschel