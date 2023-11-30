TRAGIC ACCIDENT ON ROUTE H — A crash involving two vehicles which according to the MO Highway Patrol crash report, occurred 5 miles north of El Dorado Springs killing one woman from Rockville.

Remi Johnson, 23, was traveling southbound on Route H when her vehicle struck another vehicle traveling northbound near the center of the roadway, according to the crash report. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The northbound vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from El Dorado Springs who suffered serious injuries. Another 16-year-old passenger also had serious injuries in the crash. This is Troop D’s 131st fatality accident for 2023.