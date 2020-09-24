Black Walnut Festival – The 60th Black Walnut Festival starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, with the Black Walnut judging contest and offers three full days of games, music and Fund Time Carnival rides. On Saturday, Sept. 26, the parade starts at 2 p.m. and the Queen Contest begins at 7 p.m.

Walker Fun Days – The Walker Community Betterment Association invites you to attend the Walker Fun Days celebrating the 150th anniversary of Walker. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, and last through 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, concluding with a performance by the Portia Corner Band. There will 150th anniversary T-shirts for sale. You can follow the Walker Community on Facebook @WalkerCBA.

Benefit fish fry – There will be a fish fry from 4 – 7:30 at the Fair Haven Park near Harwood on Friday, September 25. Proceeds will benefit the Stoney Creek and Walnut Creek Schools. The menu features deep fat fried fish and southern style hush puppies, baked beans and slaw along with homemade bread and butter. Dessert is freshly cranked ice cream and homemade pies baked by the community ladies. For more info contact LeRoy at 417/432-1062.