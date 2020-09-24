The Cedar County Health Department, a service of Cedar County Memorial Hospital, will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations to serve our community.

The first date for drive-thru flu vaccine will be Monday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. in El Dorado Springs at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Medical Mall Clinic parking area – 1317 South Hwy 32.

The next date for drive -thru flu vaccine will be Thursday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. in Stockton at the Stockton Health Complex parking area – 807 Owen Mill Road

Further details will be released as we approach these dates.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine each year by the end of October. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination should continue throughout the flu season, even in January or later. (Exemptions my apply to certain individuals).