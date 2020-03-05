On Monday, the Sun spoke with Jenean Ehlers, RN – Community Services Manager of the Cedar County Health Department, about the corona virus. Jeanean was hesitant to give any facts about the status of the virus because the situation is changing so fast that information given today would likely be outdated tomorrow. What she said has not changed are the common sense ways to keep it from spreading.

She said, “I spoke with Jeanne Hoagland a few minutes ago and she thought I should send you what I have on corona virus, otherwise known as COVID-19. It is a virus strain that has only spread in people since December 2019. The concern among health experts is that there is little known about it and it has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people.”

She said it is believed to be spread much like other corona viruses from an infected person to others through:

*the air by coughing and sneezing

* close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

*touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes

*in rare cases, contact with feces

Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had other health conditions. As of Monday, no cases have been reported yet in Missouri.

Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

To prevent getting novel coronavirus…

*wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

*avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

*avoid contact with people who are sick

*stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others

*cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Currently, there are no vaccines available to prevent novel coronavirus infections.

The Cedar County Health Department will be working closely with the Department of Health and Senior Services to monitor and follow up on all travelers from Cedar County who have been identified at the airport as persons under investigation. She said, our efforts will be to continue to educate our citizens and protect those that we serve.

For more information: www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

Ms. Ehlers said, “Don’t put yourself at risk by going into a crowd.”

She advised people to observe the three foot rule.

She said, “Go back to basics. Wash hands frequently.”

She said if you are exposed to someone who has the virus, self-quarantine for 14 days. If you get sick, call the doctor instead of going to the doctor’s office.

She has advised her children to stock up on food items because if the virus hits big cities, warehouses may not be able to load the trucks so trucks may not be able to deliver.