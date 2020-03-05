FIRST SIGN OF SPRING – Each spring this little bunch of yellow crocus seems to defy all the odds and barbs Mother Nature throws its way to put in a welcome appearance on the north slope of our driveway next to a big oak tree that long ago dropped its fruit. Other crocus follow in the south yard with their white and purple flowers but this one is always first quietly adding a welcome bit of color to the landscape winter has left so drab. Across the yard, pink ladies are starting to put up green shoots.