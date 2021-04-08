Community Springs in El Dorado Springs is excited to announce Operation Reunite at Community Springs Healthcare Facility. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has expanded visitation guidance for skilled and residential care facilities. We have followed these guidelines since March 2020 and are thrilled to help you reunite with your loved ones.

Families and visitors will follow safety rules and precautions to keep our residents healthy. Please keep in mind:

• Visits still may be restricted at certain times.

• Appointments are requested in advance of visiting a resident.

• Visitors will wear a mask and be screened before coming into the facility. We are expanding visitation opportunities including:

• Expanded indoor visitation including in-room visits.

• Updated guidelines allowing touch for only fully-vaccinated residents.

• Less restrictive quarantine procedures for fully-vaccinated residents.

Find a complete listing of updated visitation requirements on our website at www.citizensmemorial.com/covid-19/.

We’re looking forward to seeing you again and would lie to thank you for your continued patience as we navigate new requirements and schedule your visits. Please call 876-2531 to schedule your visit.

We’ll keep you updated with any changes as they occur.