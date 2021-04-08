We had a great turnout for the annual Cedar County Memorial Hospital Easter Egg Hunt that was held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – it was cool and windy but sunny and bright. Let me just say that it took much longer to put out the nearly 2,500 Easter eggs filled with candy than in did for the kids to pick them up. Those in attendance were also treated to refreshments at the conclusion of the event. “Thank you” to those who took time from their busy schedules to attend — and a special “Shout-out” to the Easter Bunny who posed for pics and seemed to put a smile on the faces of just about everyone around that day.

Age 0-3 winners – Jerzee Huggins, Benjamin Loyd, Addy Jackson; age 4-6 winners – Ronan Casey, Jaxon Burchett, Taya Hackleman; age 7-10 winners – (from left) Randy Connors, Trevin Keith, Colt Rogers.