Before we get into what we really want to talk about we’d better mention something that we said in the last council report that isn’t true. Since this will be another attempt to let people know how the city works, we thought maybe we should recognize our own misconceptions and say we understand how things can be confusing. We said that the council had voted to put a law enforcement tax on the ballot next year. When it was pointed out to us that that was not true, we agreed. But, how did it get in print? We spent the better part of a day looking over our notes and trying to figure out how a no became a yes. Basically, it was a topic of conversation but not a vote. And it was confusing.

But there is no need to stay confused. It is our job to straighten things out, even if it is our own confusion.

There seems to be quite a bit of confusion concerning pay raises for employees especially the police and worked its way down to the minutia of how the city works. Conspiracy theorists probably won’t agree but getting around the way the city is set up for whatever reason would be more trouble than it’s worth.

So, let’s start with the budget. In Oct, the city manager presents a budget to the city council.

It is based on anticipated tax revenues (money coming in) and basic expenses, including the things each department needs and would like to have (money going out)

Included in the expenses is the payroll and if at all possible, a 3% cost of living increase. Since everybody pays the same at the grocery store and the pump. That’s what the cost of living increase is for (a pay raise, if you will).

During this year’s budget process, the police chief suggested a greater increase for the police department- raising it to a total of 11% – the 3% cost of living plus 8% more. He stated his reasons – the council listened. The council did not object to his reasoning and thought it was a good idea IF THE CITY COULD AFFORD IT. And they figured that it would not be fair to give the police department an extra 8% if they did not give the employees in the other departments the same amount. And figuring the increase at 11% for everybody, they realized THE CITY COULD NOT AFFORD IT. However, they didn’t leave it at that. They wanted to do the best they could for the employees of the city – all of them – and carefully agreed on an extra 3% – making the raise a total of 6% – for everybody.

City departments include – Police, Fire, Animal Control, Court, Street, Shop, Taxi, Emergence Management, Water, Electric, Cemetery and several others that are included in contractual services and commodities.

The city has 46 full time employees.

The city has and pays for these benefits (these benefits are not taken out of any employee’s paycheck) – 100% retirement, the majority of health insurance, city pays $165 a month for individual coverage and $265 for family coverage on a health savings account. The city will pay for the four years of schooling for an electrical department hire if the employee will stay for four years. For any employee that has to travel for training pertaining to their job for the city, the city will pay for their training, travel, meals and lodging. There are other benefits not included here.

The city is an over $9 million business.

Plan to attend a council meeting. Go to city hall and ask to see the budget that was passed. Do your homework. Come prepared. If you get confused there will be someone to help straighten things out for you. We always correct our mistakes on the same page where they were made.