Where: Missouri Route 82 (Main Street) between U.S. Route 54 and Hanline Road

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, December 26-29

What: MoDOT crews trimming trees

Traffic Impacts:

Route 82 (Main Street) CLOSED where crews are working

All lanes OPEN to traffic during nighttime hours

Drivers will encounter flaggers controlling traffic where crews are working

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

No signed detours planned

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.