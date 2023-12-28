Where: Missouri Route 82 (Main Street) between U.S. Route 54 and Hanline Road
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, December 26-29
What: MoDOT crews trimming trees
Traffic Impacts:
Route 82 (Main Street) CLOSED where crews are working
All lanes OPEN to traffic during nighttime hours
Drivers will encounter flaggers controlling traffic where crews are working
Drivers urged to find alternate routes
No signed detours planned
Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
