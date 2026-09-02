In 1957 President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially proclaimed the week of September 17–23 as Constitution Week, calling on all Americans to reflect on the enduring principles of the United States Constitution.

The observance, established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1956, honors the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787, and encourages citizens to deepen their understanding of the nation’s founding document.

In his proclamation, President Eisenhower emphasized the importance of safeguarding the freedoms and responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution, urging schools, civic organizations, and communities to participate in educational programs and commemorative events.

Constitution Week serves as a reminder of the vision of the Founding Fathers and the continued duty of every generation to uphold the rule of law and protect the liberties that define the American way of life.

This message is presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution.