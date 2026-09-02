The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation recently provided $7,500 to local schools for back-to-school classroom projects. A total of $6,000 was granted to El Dorado Springs R2 School District and $1,500 was granted to El Dorado Christian School. These funds will support classroom projects in El Dorado Springs for the 2026/2027 school year.

Another $7,500 is available for local civic organizations to promote our El Dorado Springs community. The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation will be accepting applications for its 2026 community grant round beginning September 1, 2026. All applications are due by 12 am, October 31, 2026.

Applicants will be asked to limit each request to $2,500.

Eligible applicants include El Dorado Springs Civic groups and other local nonprofit organizations serving our El Dorado Springs community. Priority will be considered for those projects focusing on the local community.

In awarding grants, the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will not discriminate based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.

Eligible nonprofits can begin the application process online at:

Find Grants – Community Foundation of the Ozarks

For questions, please contact Kay Forest at 417-321-4815.

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation was founded in 2001 through contributions made by local families with a mission to support projects that benefit citizens of all ages in the El Dorado Springs community.

El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks which was founded in 1973. CFO is one of the region’s largest public charitable foundations serving a network of donors, a total of 55 regional affiliate foundations like El Dorado Springs Community Foundation as well as nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.