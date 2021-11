It has been brought to my attention that I was misquoted in the paper. There are some areas that need correction.

1. Joyce Heuser is a retired PA. Not FNP.

2. Fingerprints cost $47.51, not $3.00. We are PAID by the company Idemia $3 per person getting printed.

3. Birth Certificates cost $15, not $1.

Jenean Ehlers