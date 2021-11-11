After taking a year off due to COVID, the El Dorado Springs High School DECA chapter looks forward to welcoming veterans and community members to this year’s assembly.

The 25th Veterans Day Assembly will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Upper Gym at the High School. A reception will follow for our guests. If you are unable to attend in person the assembly will be livestreamed on the El Do Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.

If you have any questions please contact Kristal Swopes, DECA Advisor at kswopes@eldok12.org.