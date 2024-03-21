The El Dorado Springs City Council on a three to one vote abolished the restrictions on alcohol sales in the City of El Dorado Springs and adopted an ordinance repealing it in its entirety. Up until the vote, El Dorado Springs was restricted in the number of liquor licenses it could issue.

City Manager Bruce Rogers said that the pool grant has been submitted, but it could be up to a year before it is approved.

He also said that because Federal money was being spent on the renovation of the pool, the 10 or so tribes of indigenous people that might have been in this area would be notified to do a cultural resource survey if they wish. This will be done after the current pool sides and bottom are removed.

The council discussed the sidewalk grant. Rogers stated that there was a 50/50 chance that the sidewalk would start this year.

Rogers said he had been in contact with State Representative Dane Diehl about state assistance to help demolish the old shirt factory building which was damaged by fire recently. He mentioned again that a week or so before the fire someone had expressed interest in the building.

The council discussed the driving range at the golf course. They tabled the discussion until a later time.

Turner Fugate with the 54 Cruisers Car Club asked the city to block off Main Street from the Post Office to Broadway and down West Spring to the city parking lot for the Cruisers Car show on May 11. The city agreed.

The council met at 5:30 on Monday, March 18. Council members Allen Hicks, Logan Friar, Gabby Kinnett and Mayor Nathan Murrell were present for the meeting as were Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert. Council member Julie Savinske was absent.