Clintonville Lodge 482 AF & AM will raffle off a $400 gift card good at any Pete’s Convenience store. Tickets are $5 each with a limited quantity of 200. The drawing will be held on May 31, 2024 at the Lodge located at 117 N. Main in El Dorado Springs. Need not be present to win.

The proceeds will help fund a High School Senior Scholarship.

Tickets can be bought at the Lodge or from Pete’s.

For more information call 417-296-4700 or 719-232-5232.