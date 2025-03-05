The El Dorado Springs City Council approved a resolution to give currently golf course manager Drex Salazar a three-year contract. The three-year contract runs through Feb 2028.

The council also established revised user fees for the golf course. The resolution implemented new fees effective March 1, 2025,

All council members were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reasoner. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present as was City Clerk Britney Spencer.

Rogers said that Compass Health, located on Broadway had been thinking about moving out into their other facility on Hwy 54, but now would like another three-year lease at their current location.

Rogers said that the police department had acquired a 2008 cargo van for $4750 for animal control. The van has heating and cooling. Kennels are being ordered for the back of the van.

The council went into executive session to discuss real estate.