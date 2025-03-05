From The El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Matthew Reuben Haines, a repeat offender with a history of criminal activity spanning nearly two decades, is seeking a bond reduction following his most recent arrest on charges of first-degree harassment and second-degree property damage.

Court records show that Haines, who has previously been convicted of promoting child pornography, forgery, and multiple probation violations, is once again facing allegations of harassing his neighbor.

According to the probable cause statement filed by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Haines has been engaging in a series of disturbing behaviors, including repeatedly calling the victim despite having his number blocked, damaging property, and making threats of violence.

The statement details incidents in which Haines allegedly cut wires on the victim’s fence, threw objects at his cattle, and engaged in prolonged, unsettling surveillance of the victim from a chair on his roof.

The victim, who has reportedly taken extensive measures to avoid Haines over the years, stated in his complaint that Haines’ behavior has only escalated, leading to increased fear for his safety. Authorities noted that Haines’ record includes previous violations of orders of protection, failure to register as a sex offender, and an attempt to burn or explode property in 2007. His repeated offenses and history of disregarding court orders have led law enforcement to express concern about his potential danger to the community.

Despite this, Haines’ attorney has filed a motion to reduce his bond, which is currently set at $5,000 cash-only. The motion, submitted to the Cedar County Circuit Court, argues that Haines is a resident of Cedar County and asserts that he will appear for all scheduled court dates and refrain from contacting the victim. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for March 11 before Judge Jacob Dawson.

Haines’ legal troubles are nothing new to Cedar County residents. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to promoting child pornography and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. In 2023, he was convicted of forgery, receiving a suspended execution of sentence and five years of probation. His probation violations have led to multiple hearings over the years, with repeated motions for revocation and extensions of supervision due to non-compliance.

The recurring nature of Haines’ criminal activity raises questions about the effectiveness of the judicial system’s handling of repeat offenders. With a pattern of offenses that range from sex crimes to harassment and property damage, the upcoming bond hearing will test whether the court will continue to grant leniency or take a firmer stance against an individual with a demonstrated history of reoffending.

Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.