The El Dorado Springs City Council approved Day 4, a Southern Gospel group, for 8:30 p.m.Thursday, July 18 as Picnic entertainment and, JukeBox Hero, a 90’s group, for 10.00 p.m. on Friday, July 19. All the council members were present except for Mayor Nathan Murrell. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present as well as City Clerk Kandi Rotert.

The council awarded Sentinel Emergency Solutions the bid for “Jaws of Life” extrication equipment. The equipment is battery operated and will cut down on the time it takes to get to the person in trouble.

The council approved on the first and second reading and ordinance establishing a user charge system in the City of El Dorado Springs to provide funds needed to pay for DFA with the City’s wastewater treatment works and all other commercial and residential users.

The council voted to go into executive session. There was no report from that session.

Copies of all ordinances and resolutions are available at City Hall, 135 W. Springs Street, for public inspection.

Rogers reported that the there was $3,052 collected at the City Cemetery from Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27. Rogers thanked the cemetery committee for donating their time.

During the month of May there were 13 calls for service from the Fire Department and 342 calls for service from the Police Department.