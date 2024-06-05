El DORADO SPRINGS RECEIVES GRANT FOR ELECTRICAL SYSTEM UPGRADES _ The City of El Dorado Springs has received a grant from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance to support upgrades to the city’s electric system. El Dorado Springs’ grant award of $86,672 is being used to help with the cost of poles, wire and transformers.

El Dorado Springs is a member of the Missouri Public Energy Pool (MoPEP), and the grant is a part of the MoPEP Power Infrastructure Modernization Grant Program.

“An upgrade like this one boosts the reliability of El Dorado Springs’ local system,” said John Twitty, President and CEO of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. “Electric distribution infrastructure projects of this kind contribute to making the entire MoPEP partnership more efficient and reliable”

This is the second grant the city’s utility has received from the MoPEP program. A previous grant was made in January 2020 for $17,874 to purchase system capacitors and controls, helping the city’s system run more efficiently

The check was presented by MPUA staff member Brandon Renaud.

Pictured, (from left) Council Member Allen Hicks, Renaud, Council Members Gabby Kinnett, Logan Friar and Alvan Reasoner.