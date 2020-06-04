The El Dorado Springs City Council revisited the issue of not opening the city pool with Mayor Cory Gayman producing a letter to the council stating that he believed that the council had made a mistake at the previous meeting.

He said, “While I understand the pool closure may seem like a minor issue, I see it as a microcosm of a larger and much more important discussion; Who is responsible for oneself.

We listened to many reasons why the pool could not be opened. The reasons ranged from limitations on attendance, to additional staff, to the inability to keep kids six feet apart. Allow me to remind you we are talking about chlorine-soaked kids in full UV Ray exposure.

These reasons were an effort to adhere to the CDC Guidelines set forth by a national organization pertaining to Urban and Rural areas alike.

From the beginning of this pandemic we at the City of El Dorado Springs have acted safely and smartly to do what is right and best for our citizens. We deviated from that stance on closing the pool so quickly. We acted more out of fear and the idea that we may need to work a little harder.

Throughout, the pandemic, our Governor has recognized that each Missouri Community is not the same and should be allowed some control over local operations. He reluctantly issued the Stay Home Missouri order and soon thereafter relinquished decision-making back to the county health departments and local governments because we understand our own community best. El Dorado Springs is NOT Kansas City, St Louis or Springfield. We have not seen the outbreaks similar to those areas due to our unique way of life.

Last meeting we only heard one side of the story. We did not hear from a poverty stricken child with abusive parents, which we all know too many live in this community. The City Pool, Community Center and other city services may be the only escape they ever see. It is possibly the only structured environment that keeps them on a disciplined path.

I keep hearing it said that these kids can afford to lose just one summer. Well, for some this Lost Summer of 2020 might be the one that alters the course of their life for the worse, all because we thought it would be too hard.

I motion that the City open the Pool as soon as the Parks Staff can prepare it and the appropriate staff can be hired.”

The motion almost died for lack of a second until Councilman Brett Entrikin spoke up to second the motion.

Entrikin said that his original vote against opening the pool had nothing to do with the virus. He was concerned about the additional employees, the cost of additional chlorine and the stress on Shannon Calbert, the pool manager, trying to adhere to all the regulations while policing social distancing. He said that the pool loses money every year.

He asked City Manager Bruce Rogers about the losses. Rogers said that the pool loses close to $20,000 each year. And if the pool opens under current conditions, it could reach $50,000. (the added costs would be for additional employees and more chlorine. Concessions would have to be individuality wrapped which would cost more and pool time would be restricted which would bring in less revenue.)

Calbert said that she didn’t want to put anyone at risk and she still wanted to see the pool closed.

Rogers said that there was a chance that the governor would lift the social distancing order on June 15.

Calbert said she thought the city should take the money that would not be spent on the pool and put in new slides and a Splash Pad in front.

When the motion went to a vote Entrikin and Gaymand voted to open the pool and Councilmen Nick Bland and Nathan Murrell voted against. Luster abstained. The pool will not re-open. Bland said that he was concerned that at this late date they wouldn’t be able to get employees.

Present were City Manager Bruce Rogers, City Clerk Kandi Baldwin, Mayor Gayman and Councilmen Entrikin, Luster, Bland and Murrell.