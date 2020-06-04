This Friday evening will begin the 135th season for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band. Concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday night from 8-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. All concerts are free to the public and Municipal Band members would like to invite everyone to come listen to three great concerts each weekend.
We’ve been cooped up for a while now, so here’s your opportunity to get outside to visit with friends, observe social distancing, and enjoy some hometown music. Come on down and enjoy YOUR City Band! We look forward to seeing you this weekend!!
Band members include: Flute – Tracy Lanser, Gyla Holz, Sarah Holz, Susan Fox; Clarinet – Hunter Jacobs, Cary Chambers, Lynn Fredricksen, Xu Shang, Libby Toliver, Blake Carnahan; Saxophone – Morgan Toliver, Kayte Henson, Abbi Baldwin, Harleigh Rapp; Cornet – Mark Koca, David Capps, Alan Koca, Ron Marsh, Ethan Roberts; Trombone – Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman, Elbert Biddlecome, Teri Biddlecome; Baritone – Rebecca Keltner, Jordan White; Tuba – Duane Perkins, Eric Strange; French Horn – Jonathan Holz; Percussion – Jalen Julian, Michael Fox, Noah Marsh; Conductor – Gary Hardison.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 5
1 The Band Played On
2 Tennessee Waltz
3 101 Book
4 Blue Book
5 Moon River
6 Polka
7 Pretty Baby
8 Sleepy Time Gal
9 Hello Dolly
10 Kansas City
11 Down by the Riverside
12 Ramblin’ Rose
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 6
1 Flute Choice
2 Clarinet Choice
3 Sax Choice
4 Tenor Sax Choice
5 Trumpet Choice
6 Trombone Choice
7 Audience Choice
8 Baritone Choice
9 French Horn Choice
10 Tuba Choice
11 Percussion Choice
12 Director Choice
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 7
1 You Are My Sunshine
2 When the Saints Go Marching In
3 You’re A Grand Old Flag
4 I Left My Heart in San Fran.
5 Missouri Waltz
6 Polka
7 Yellow Rose of Texas
8 Basin Street Blues
9 Sacred Book
10 This Land is Your Land
11 Cruising Down the River
12 Amazing Grace
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
