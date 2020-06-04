This Friday evening will begin the 135th season for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band. Concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday night from 8-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. All concerts are free to the public and Municipal Band members would like to invite everyone to come listen to three great concerts each weekend.

We’ve been cooped up for a while now, so here’s your opportunity to get outside to visit with friends, observe social distancing, and enjoy some hometown music. Come on down and enjoy YOUR City Band! We look forward to seeing you this weekend!!

Band members include: Flute – Tracy Lanser, Gyla Holz, Sarah Holz, Susan Fox; Clarinet – Hunter Jacobs, Cary Chambers, Lynn Fredricksen, Xu Shang, Libby Toliver, Blake Carnahan; Saxophone – Morgan Toliver, Kayte Henson, Abbi Baldwin, Harleigh Rapp; Cornet – Mark Koca, David Capps, Alan Koca, Ron Marsh, Ethan Roberts; Trombone – Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman, Elbert Biddlecome, Teri Biddlecome; Baritone – Rebecca Keltner, Jordan White; Tuba – Duane Perkins, Eric Strange; French Horn – Jonathan Holz; Percussion – Jalen Julian, Michael Fox, Noah Marsh; Conductor – Gary Hardison.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 5

1 The Band Played On

2 Tennessee Waltz

3 101 Book

4 Blue Book

5 Moon River

6 Polka

7 Pretty Baby

8 Sleepy Time Gal

9 Hello Dolly

10 Kansas City

11 Down by the Riverside

12 Ramblin’ Rose

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 6

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Trumpet Choice

6 Trombone Choice

7 Audience Choice

8 Baritone Choice

9 French Horn Choice

10 Tuba Choice

11 Percussion Choice

12 Director Choice

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 7

1 You Are My Sunshine

2 When the Saints Go Marching In

3 You’re A Grand Old Flag

4 I Left My Heart in San Fran.

5 Missouri Waltz

6 Polka

7 Yellow Rose of Texas

8 Basin Street Blues

9 Sacred Book

10 This Land is Your Land

11 Cruising Down the River

12 Amazing Grace

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner