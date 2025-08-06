City Department heads presented their yearly budget requests at city council meeting on Monday, August 4.

The meeting began with recognition of long time Picnic Committee members Judi Baldwin and Debbie Floyd for over 30 years each of dedicated service to the Picnic. Plaques were presented by Ron Alumbaugh, himself a 30 year plus Picnic performer, and by the the City presented by Mayor Nathan Murrell.

In other action, there was a discussion about the annexation of 305 South Allison Rd with some residents concerned about the annexation being done properly.

Laura Woody with the National Advocates of the Lost Voices of Fentanyl spoke of the dangers of the drug, and requested that she be allowed to put up signs around town warning of the dangers of the drug.

Kent Bland who lives at Poplar and 1st Street complained about big trucks tearing up the street.

Department heads presented their wants and needs for the coming year in some cases requested for several years. The electric, water and sewer department requested purchases adding up to around $9 million. The golf course and cemetery requested just over $500,000.

The last presentation was by Police Chief Brett Dawn. He said that the Police Department needed three more officers. And police in general needed to adapt to Millennial and Gen Z attitudes. He also said he was interested in the city maybe sponsoring someone at the police academy. Dawn suggested a public safety tax. Part of his list of equipment included 12 taser 7’s and a polygraph.

All Council members were present: Peggy Carter, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reasoner. City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Britney Spencer were also present.

SOMETHING TO REMEMBER – Judi Baldwin and Debbie Floyd, two Picnic Committee members were honored for their dedication to the annual El Dorado Springs event at Monday’s council meeting.