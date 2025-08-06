Every August, National Wellness Month encourages individuals to make self-care a priority, build healthy routines, and support their mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Whether you’re focusing on hydration, movement, mindfulness, or simply slowing down, this month is your reminder to put yourself first.

Created in 2018, this month-long celebration has blossomed into a vibrant, nationwide movement.

History of National Wellness Month

The concept of National Wellness Month emerged from the need to shift the wellness conversation from luxury to lifestyle. It was built to encourage sustainable habits and bring together a community passionate about self-care. What started as a curated calendar and wellness pledge quickly turned into a social movement supported by spas, wellness brands, and now, even airlines and major retailers.

Today, the concept of self-care encompasses various practices aimed at holistic well-being, including physical exercise, healthy eating, mindfulness, stress reduction techniques, and more. Self-care and wellness is a personal and subjective concept but the underlying idea of taking deliberate actions to care for oneself physically, mentally, and emotionally remains central.

National Wellness Month Activities

Take the Pledge

Download the “I Choose Wellness” card and commit to one small act of wellness every day.

Follow the 31-Day Challenge

Incorporate small, meaningful habits each day with the downloadable calendar at NationalWellnessMonth.com.

Drinking lots of water

The smallest act of self-care that can make a great impact is drinking lots of water every day. Stay hydrated and your body will feel better.

Get your sleep

Lack of sleep can lead to a decline in mental and physical health. Commit to getting a full 8 hours of sleep every night as part of self-care.

Exercise

Just 30 minutes of walking every day can help boost your mood and improve your health. Commit to exercising everyday for better wellness.

Try a relaxing activity

Activities like yoga, hiking, reading books, listening to music or painting can improve your mood and are a great commitment to improving your health and wellness.

Practice gratitude and positivity

You are what you think. Take time to practice gratitude and positivity when reflecting on life.

Why We Love National Wellness Month

It reminds us to pause and take care of ourselves

Daily demands pull us in all directions—this month brings self-care back into focus.

It supports both individuals and the wellness industry