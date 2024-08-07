City Manager Bruce Rogers updated the El Dorado Springs City Council on the expenses and revenue from the recent Picnic at the Monday, August 5, regular meeting. Rogers said that this year, booth space, revenues from the banners in the Park and Carnival revenue were all down from the year before. He said that the city had raised $1,100 on T-Shirts, $1,100 on the Park banners, $3,100 on the golf tournament and $4,000 on the Mouse Races.

There was a discussion about how the carnival was set up and if there was room for more rides. Rogers indicated that there was more room, included going further north on Main. It was also mentioned that two of the rides were shut down because of mechanical problems.

Rogers said the city had gotten official notification that the city would not qualify for the $440,000 grant for the fire station.

The council approved resolutions awarding banking services to Mid-Missouri Bank as well as a lease purchase agreement for various pieces of equipment that had been approved in the budget.

Police Chief Brett Dawn was present with new officer Dakota Springer. Dawn said the police force was at full staff. He was asked about the training for Buffy, the drug dog. Dawn said that she and her handler were going through training in Nevada. He said that Buffy had been trained as a drug dog and certified, but certification doesn’t transfer.

During the month of July, there were 328 calls for services from the police department and 16 calls for service from the fire department.

All Council members were present: Allen Hicks, Logan Friar, Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reasoner. Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert were also present.