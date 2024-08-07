We’ve named our drone the Cruce Missile. It will be featured from time to time on the flag shooting you a message.

The meet and greets went really well… and we learned a lot from the experience and I hope the candidates felt it was a good experience for them, too.

Just in case you read this sometime on Tuesday and haven’t voted – Do it now!

For the rest of you, we will know for sure by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning what the next step will be.

School starts in a couple of weeks. I’m sure that some of you are ready and a lot of you are not. But school is going to start either way.

I was disappointed that First Student has chosen not print the bus routes. I haven’t had anybody riding the bus for over 20 years, but I still like to read the routes. I also like to look at the supply lists. A crayon is still a crayon. Did I ever tell you that I learned to spell my last name from the back of my fist grade crayon box? No. it is not Crayola.

KSL