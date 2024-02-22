The El Dorado Springs City Council heard from City Manger Bruce Rogers that the El Dorado Springs Police Department would soon have another officer, bringing the total to five. Rogers said that a new part-time employee was also being hired.

Earl Ackley addressed the council with his concern about the availability of video lottery terminals at the Conoco and Phillips 66 stations in El Dorado Springs. Video lottery terminal are referred to as no-chance-games” as they allow players to view the outcome of the next play before playing.

The Missouri Gaming Commission still sees them as “gambling” devices which are considered illegal outside of licensed casinos. The non—casino gaming machines are unregulated and untaxed.. Ackley said that if the city band the machine (which it cannot do), the city may be heading something of down the road. He was concerned about children left in vehicles while adults play inside.

There are an estimated 14,000 such machines across the state.

Rogers said the city had been approached by someone who wants an OPL (original package liquor) license. The city currently has three licenses – one license for every 1,100 people. That is the city’s quota, however it can be increased. Rogers said the request came for the smoke shop at the corner of 54 and Main. The council made no decision.

There was a general discussion about using money that the city pays into health saving accounts and using the money for wages. Gabby Kinnett said she didn’t understand why someone would take money that was not taxed and add it to their paycheck which is.

The council will take up the matter later.

All councilmen were present; Logan Friar, Alan Hicks, Kinnett, Nathan Murrell, Julie Savinski, City Manager Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert.