During the September 21 City Council meeting, Wayside Inn Museum president Faye Koger said that the museum board was agreeable to possibly changing the name of the pool from Virginia Ryan Strain Pool to something historical but different. The name Grindstone Beach was suggested as a possibility – Grindstone because that is the name of the branch that runs through the Park and Beach was the original name of the pool.

The pool has been in the same spot since the “Beach” opened in 1914.

After the city bought it it was named after Virginia Strain who was very active in events in El Dorado Springs and became its official historian. She was also the first woman to serve on the city council.

Koger said that the museum board discussed the idea that a new pool needed a new name.

The outcome of this discussion was that both parties agreed to agree. As of right now, the pool’s name hasn’t changed.

The council also reviewed the budget.

Present were council members Peggy Carter, Ryan Snow, Greg Beydler, Kim Neal and Mayor Gabby Kinnett. Interim City Manager Cory Gayman and City Clerk Britney Spenser were also present.