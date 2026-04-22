The El Dorado Springs City Council met Monday, April 20, to welcome new members and appoint officers.

Clerk Britney Spencer swore in new council members Ryan Snow and Kim Neal as well as Gabby Kinnett who won another term on the council.

In the board reorganization Allen Hicks was voted in as mayor,and Kinnett as mayor pro tem.

Kent Bland asked the council about the road conditions on First Street. Conversation centered around the fact that the road does not belong exclusively to the City of El Dorado Springs. There was still no resolution to what could be done about the road damage caused by heavy trucks.

Lucus Quamme presented evidence he claims show that City Manager Bruce Rogers is a liar and should be fired. He also said that other office workers falsified information on statements given about Quamme’s confrontation with Rogers.

The council approved an ordinance changing the zoning classification of certain land located in El Dorado Springs. They also approved an amendment with Own, Inc and the city.

There was a discussion of the swimming pool project. Rogers said it might not be finished until September. He was asked about the life guards that the city has hired. He said that was an issue.

Kinnett said that children need to learn how to swim.

The El Dorado Springs Sun asked if the Splash Pad might be finished first. There was no definite answer.

All council members were present: Snow, Neal, Hicks Kinnett and Peggy Carter; City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Britney Spencer,