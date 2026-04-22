REBEL FITNESS OFFICIALLY WELCOMED – In the absence of Chamber President Heather Brown, Joe Trussell was the one doing the ribbon cutting honors with Randy and Mandy Simmons.

He said “We are excited to celebrate and officially welcome Rebel Fitness to our community with this ribbon cutting! Randy and Mandy Simmons opened Rebel Fitness in December 2025 with a vision of creating a welcoming, accessible space where people of all fitness levels can feel comfortable and supported.

From the very beginning, they showed their commitment to our community by becoming members of the Chamber, and we’re grateful to have them involved and invested in El Dorado Springs.

Rebel Fitness offers more than just a place to work out. Along with a fully equipped gym, they provide tanning services and an infrared sauna—giving members options to focus on both fitness and overall wellness. What truly sets them apart is their approach: no contracts, no sign-up fees, and no cancellation fees. It’s fitness on your terms.

Rebel Fitness embodies the spirit of a small-town gym with big freedom—where you can show up, put in the work, and feel right at home without the pressure or long-term commitments.

We are proud to have Rebel Fitness as part of our business community and look forward to seeing their continued growth and impact. Please join us in congratulating Randy and Mandy on this exciting venture!