During the Monday, Dec 2, El Dorado Springs City Council meeting, an ordinance restricting medical marijuana was discussed. City Manager Bruce Rogers said the ordinance was written by City Attorney Bryan Breckenridge and it was a work in progress. Rogers said that the city’s ordinance would have to comply with the state. He said he had heard that an application had been made to use the old Rusty Jug building for a dispensary.

All councilmen were present for the meeting: Brett Entrikin, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman. Rogers, City Clerk Kandi Baldwin and Police Chief Schierek were also present.

The council approved using Munecode to re-codify the city’s ordinances for $11,950. The process will take from 10 – 12 months to complete. Rogers said that the ordinances will then be available at City Hall and online. The cost for the online presence is $450 per year.