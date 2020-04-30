“We intend to lift our ordinance at the same time the Governor lifts his on social distancing and keeping groups to less than 10,” Northern Cedar County Commissioner Don Boultinghouse told the Sun Monday. “You have to be careful what you say because we don’t know what is going to happen.”

“We intend to lift our ordinance on social distancing and no more than ten people in a group at the same time the Governor does, which would be midnight Monday, May 4.”

Boultinghouse said, “Barring any other problems the courthouse will be open next Monday.”

He said his home church decided to have services this past weekend, “but I couldn’t go because my name is on that ordinance and that would be hypocritical.”